Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 366,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Bruker worth $23,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bruker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Bruker by 128.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 138.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $73.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $73.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

