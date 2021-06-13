Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. iA Financial initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of BBU opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.89. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.64. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.