Brokerages Set Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Target Price at $8.67

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on SELB. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.79.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 52,500 shares of company stock worth $207,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

