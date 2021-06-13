Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Target Price at C$21.00

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.21.

NOA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,850. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635 in the last quarter.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$17.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$503.82 million and a PE ratio of 11.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$7.55 and a 1-year high of C$18.21.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. Analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

