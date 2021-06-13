Brokerages Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target at $122.73

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.73.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $6,354,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $246,253.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,985,275.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,469 shares of company stock worth $24,386,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after acquiring an additional 194,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Natera by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after acquiring an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 4.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,972,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,885,000 after acquiring an additional 195,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.88. 1,059,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,018. Natera has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

