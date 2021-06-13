Brokerages Set Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Target Price at $65.50

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

