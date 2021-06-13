Brokerages Set Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target at $27.40

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,407 shares of company stock valued at $266,654. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of MRSN stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
