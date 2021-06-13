Brokerages Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target at $56.00

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 8,195 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $493,093.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $108,606.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,323 shares of company stock worth $4,549,493. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,562,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

