Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Price Target at $12.24

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBM. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HBM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. 1,305,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,465. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,589 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $5,717,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

