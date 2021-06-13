Brokerages Set Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Target Price at GBX 153.43

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Centamin from GBX 131 ($1.71) to GBX 132 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Centamin alerts:

In other Centamin news, insider James Rutherford purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33). Also, insider Martin Horgan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

CEY traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 113.20 ($1.48). 5,611,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,640,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.85. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.