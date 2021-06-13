Brokerages Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT at €65.38

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €65.38 ($76.92).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABI shares. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

