Brokerages Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.72 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $22.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.89 billion to $23.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

NYSE USB traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,659,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,893. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.