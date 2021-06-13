Brokerages Expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Announce $1.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. TE Connectivity posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL opened at $137.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

