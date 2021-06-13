Brokerages Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report sales of $187.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.40 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $99.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $775.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.08 million to $780.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $855.80 million, with estimates ranging from $845.10 million to $866.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRI shares. CL King downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE SRI opened at $32.49 on Friday. Stoneridge has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $882.53 million, a P/E ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

