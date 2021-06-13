Brokerages Expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.76. ScanSource reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,545. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 33.3% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter worth $710,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

