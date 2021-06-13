Brokerages Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. ReneSola posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ReneSola.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SOL shares. Raymond James began coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of SOL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,529,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,370. The stock has a market cap of $659.14 million, a P/E ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth $71,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

