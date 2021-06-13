Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $591.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce sales of $591.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $626.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $88.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 569.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,511. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,553,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,439,144. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,208 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 542,600 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,015,000. Finally, Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $19,554,000. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

