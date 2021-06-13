Brokerages Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Post $0.19 EPS

Analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.

HRMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 152.33. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $52.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 373,723 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 460.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

