Brokerages Expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will post sales of $28.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $15.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $124.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.56 million to $130.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $191.27 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $220.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million.

FLXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 66.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 165,483 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 496.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 81,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 472,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,627. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $464.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.38.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

