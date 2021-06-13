Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post $385.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.72 million and the highest is $392.00 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $350.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

