Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.56) and the lowest is ($1.97). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to ($5.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.99) to ($4.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $116,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,431,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,528 shares of company stock worth $9,190,021. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after buying an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 52,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.12. 467,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $62.16.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.