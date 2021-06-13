Brokerages Anticipate Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will report $94.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.73 million and the lowest is $93.87 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $62.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $385.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.12 million to $390.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $385.16 million, with estimates ranging from $377.74 million to $392.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%.

SKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. 1,010,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

