Brokerages Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Commvault Systems also posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,789. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 120.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $81.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.98.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,366. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 343.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 316,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 216.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after buying an additional 278,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,258,000 after purchasing an additional 245,009 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

