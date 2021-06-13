Brokerages Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The company had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AERI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. 308,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,351. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

