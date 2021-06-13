Brokerages Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to Post -$1.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to announce ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. Acutus Medical posted earnings of ($32.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Acutus Medical by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.14. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

