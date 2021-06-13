Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $3,168,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $561.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.86.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

