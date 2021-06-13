Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $3.91 Million in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,387 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Armstrong World Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWI. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $100,370,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $45,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 459,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 98,831 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $109.97.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

