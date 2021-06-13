Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 44,631 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Post by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Post by 38.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Post by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth $7,006,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE POST opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.63.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

