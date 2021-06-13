Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 6,210 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 102.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 63.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after buying an additional 207,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after buying an additional 154,436 shares during the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $352.84 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $254.07 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

