Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 138.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,727 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at $137,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 54.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,904 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

BRFS stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

