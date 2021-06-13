Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.15). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 413,021 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 272,294 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $799,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 100,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 203,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

