Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.15). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07.
Shares of NASDAQ BCLI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 203,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
