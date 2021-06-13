Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 137 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ED shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of ED stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

