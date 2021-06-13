Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 522 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

