Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Hess Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $39,870.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,702.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,604,729 shares of company stock worth $73,546,410 over the last three months.

HESM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

HESM stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $651.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.26. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $26.47.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.17%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.