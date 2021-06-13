Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Separately, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ITOCHU by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITOCY opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18. ITOCHU Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $66.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ITOCHU Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

