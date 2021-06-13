Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $316,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $459.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $291.22 and a one year high of $479.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.85.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

