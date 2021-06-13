Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 987 Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 250,068.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 40,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 63.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.80.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS).

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.