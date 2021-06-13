BOScoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,504.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $779,339.67 and approximately $12,504.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2,548.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

