BOMB (BOMB) Hits Market Cap of $1.83 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00005605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $197,677.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,004.99 or 0.99969471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00032977 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009136 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00066866 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001035 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009349 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,277 coins and its circulating supply is 905,489 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

