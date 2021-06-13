BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 17,948 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jonestrading raised their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $12.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $854.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%. Research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $218,485.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at $927,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

