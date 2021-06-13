BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 190.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after acquiring an additional 52,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 107,067 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 940,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 267,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 825,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 36,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AHH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.82. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

