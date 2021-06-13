BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 110.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $10,390,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $2,414,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $270,354.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $164,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $103,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

