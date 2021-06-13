BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $442,000 Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,078 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,025,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,180,000 after buying an additional 1,257,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $53,017,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,956,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after buying an additional 183,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after buying an additional 42,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.