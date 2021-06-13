BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 22,809 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 162.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,113,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,844,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,522,592.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,553,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,439,144 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 3.14. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

