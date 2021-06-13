BMO Capital Markets Boosts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$42.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins raised Saputo from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.63.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$36.51 on Thursday. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$31.39 and a 12 month high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

