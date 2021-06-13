BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE:MIY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. 11,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,157. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
