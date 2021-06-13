BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:MIY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. 11,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,157. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

