BlackRock Inc. Has $225.85 Million Stock Position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,603 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Cardtronics worth $225,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Cardtronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other news, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $89,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,238.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,608,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,167 shares of company stock worth $161,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardtronics stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. Cardtronics plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.87.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

