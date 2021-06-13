BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 782,730 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.19% of MarineMax worth $205,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $6,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.81. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HZO. Truist increased their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,222 shares of company stock worth $6,155,748. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

