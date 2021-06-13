BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.97% of Tupperware Brands worth $209,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other news, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,885 shares of company stock valued at $375,131. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $24.49 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.88.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

