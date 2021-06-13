BlackRock Inc. Acquires 970,727 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cloudera worth $212,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after buying an additional 3,309,734 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after buying an additional 603,552 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,998,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,486,000 after buying an additional 436,930 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,313,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after buying an additional 292,772 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at $31,181,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.04.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,036 shares of company stock worth $1,573,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

